‘I celebrate who I was, who I am, and who I will be’: Kathryn Bernardo marks 26th birthday

BIRTHDAY GIRL. Kathryn Bernardo appears in the March 2022 issue of Preview magazine in time for her 26th birthday.

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo turned 26 on Saturday, March 26, and the actress marked the occasion with a reflection, which she shared on Instagram.

In the post, Kathryn shared a photo from a shoot she did with Charisma Lico for Preview magazine. In the caption, she wrote, “As I turn 26, I celebrate everything that made me who I am today.”

“I celebrate my body, which I’ve learned to fully embrace in my journey to self-love. I celebrate the people who helped me grow – those who love me and continue to make life worth living, and those who don’t but continue to make me stronger and more resilient. I celebrate courage, being vulnerable, and the choice to stand up no matter what life throws at me,” she wrote.

“I celebrate joy, finding happiness in the simplest things, and laughing at the silliest jokes. I celebrate the challenges and struggles that ultimately shaped me to become a better person. And lastly, I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things I believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered,” she continued.

Finally, she celebrated all versions of herself, and thanked her fans.

“I celebrate who I was, who I am, and who I will be years from now. I’m still a long way from becoming the person I want to be, but I want to thank you (Yes, you!) for being with me every step of the way. Cheers to another chapter together! I hope we continue to make this world a better place to live in,” she said.

Kathryn models various swimwear in a summer-themed shoot for Preview’s March 2022 issue. – Rappler.com