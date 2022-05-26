‘True love exists’: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla mark 10th anniversary as couple

Kathryn to Daniel: 'Thank you for always making sure I feel loved and appreciated'

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla flew to Chiang Mai, Thailand to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a real-life couple.

Kathryn took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 25, to share photos from their trip, saying that they celebrated their special day “in the most unforgettable way possible.”

Addressing Daniel, she wrote: “You know how much this trip means to me and how much I [love] elephants, so without a question, you agreed to do this again with me right away.”

“All you said to me was, ‘Kahit [saan] mo gusto love, susunod ako after ng trabaho ko (Anywhere you want love, I’ll follow after I finish my work.)” Kathryn flew to Thailand last week, while Daniel had to stay in the Philippines until Sunday, May 22, for the Star Magic All-Star Games.

The actress added, “Thank you for making time for this trip, my love. Thank you for always making sure I feel loved and appreciated.”

The actress also reminisced about their 10-year relationship, saying that looking back on their journey as a couple brings her “so much pride.” “Because we did it…. We did it, love! True love still exists. Someone like you still [does] exist,” she wrote.

Kathryn, 26, and Daniel, 27, were first paired onscreen in the 2011 teen series Growing Up. Since then, the KathNiel tandem has headlined blockbuster movies and television series. In September 2021, they released a documentary titled KathNiel: Isang Dekada, that showed their growth both as on-screen and off-screen partners through the years.

They first confirmed their relationship in 2018, with May 25, 2012 as their official date. In various interviews, the couple has also been opening up about their plans of settling down. – Rappler.com