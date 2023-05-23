Kathryn Bernardo earns nomination for Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Kathryn is nominated alongside Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo, Vivian Sung, Nichkhun, and more

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo proves she’s still a force to be reckoned with in the global acting scene with her recent nomination in the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA).

The award-giving body announced on Monday, May 22, that the Filipina actress is nominated in the Outstanding Asian Star category, alongside renowned actors from South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Bernardo is the sole celebrity from the Philippines nominated in the category.

Other actors nominated for the award are Korean actors Song Joong-ki, Lee Je-hoon, Yoon-ah, Park Eun-bin, and Song Hye-kyo; China’s Lai Ter-chien, Wanghedi and Shuxin Yu; Thailand’s Nichkhun; Japan’s Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Kento Yamazaki; and Taiwan’s Vivian Sung.

Voting will run from June 15 to July 14 through the app Idolchamp. “Winners selected by the vote will also be invited to the ceremony to share the joy of winning the award with the general public,” the organizers.

The SDA awarding ceremony will be held on September 21.

Founded in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that aims to bring global TV drama productions together and foster cultural diversity.

Previous Filipino celebrities who won at the SDA include Gabby Concepcion, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, Dingdong Dantes, and Belle Mariano.

Meanwhile, Bernardo will be headlining three films for 2023, including a movie with Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, a reunion project with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, and a film helmed by Olivia Lamasan. – Rappler.com