Kathryn Bernardo speaks up on need for privacy, personal space after ‘vaping’ video

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo has addressed the viral TikTok clip of her supposedly vaping on set, speaking up on the importance of privacy.

The 27-year-old actress set the record straight in an interview during the media conference of her new film A Very Good Girl on Wednesday, August 23.

The video uploaded on Saturday, July 15 shows Bernardo unaware that she was being recorded as she was on standby on set near an office building. She was seen chatting with other crew members and was speculated to be vaping.

The video has since amassed over two million views, with netizens deducing that the vape could simply be a prop for her character. Other fans have also come to her defense by criticizing the uploader for spreading the unsolicited recording. They also cited Bernardo’s age and maturity, reiterating that “it is her life” while slamming the bashers who were “policing” her for vaping.

The incident has prompted further discussion on not only the actress’ image but celebrities’ and other public figures’ right to privacy as well.

Bernardo said she initially felt “sad” about the video circulating as she felt her privacy was being compromised. “But then, it happens,” the actress told ABS-CBN News.

She added: “Well, okay lang kung nangyari na, and kung ginagawa ko ‘yun, or hindi ko ginagawa, [or kung] ginagawa ko lang ba ‘yun sa movie…. Hindi naman ‘yun ide-define yung pagkatao ko, it won’t make me less of a person. I guess depende na lang ‘yun sa mga tao.”

(It’s okay since it’s already happened. If I do it regularly or not, or if I only do it for a movie… Vaping won’t define me as a person, it won’t make me less of a person. I guess it depends on who you’re asking.)

Bernardo hopes that it won’t happen again. “Kailangan din namin sometimes ‘yung privacy at personal space namin (We also need our own privacy and personal space).”

Bernardo will star alongside Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon in Star Cinema’s A Very Good Girl premiering on September 27. The actress also has two other Star Cinema projects lined up, one with on and off–screen partner Daniel Padilla as well as a historical drama entitled Elena 1944.

Other local celebrities have previously voiced their opinions on boundaries and fan behavior, with one of the more recent instances including Here Lies Love actress Lea Salonga’s viral backstage encounter with a Filipino tourist. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.