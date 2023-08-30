‘I want my family to be happy’: KC Concepcion on unfollowing Kiko, Frankie Pangilinan on IG

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion opened up about being part of a blended family, and her current relationship with her mother, actress Sharon Cuneta, and half-siblings, saying that she just wants “peace of mind.”

In a Cristy Ferminute live stream on Tuesday, August 29, showbiz journalist Cristy Fermin asked the 38-year-old actress to address rumors that she had unfollowed her stepfather, former senator Kiko Pangilinan, and half-sister Frankie on Instagram. Eagle-eyed netizens also claimed that Concepcion also removed her former Instagram posts about the senator.

While Concepcion did not state the exact reasons for the current strain in her relationship with her family, she was willing to explain the circumstances surrounding these kinds of situations.

“Hindi naman masama na magkaroon ng time na meron kayong ina-unfollow o meron kayong ifo-follow,” she said in response. “Mahirap lang talaga ‘pag showbiz yung family.”

(There’s nothing wrong with unfollowing or following others at certain times in life. It’s just more difficult when your family is involved in showbiz.)

Concepcion explained that having a “blended family” will always come with complications and that there are times when things do not go the way she expects them to. However, she made it clear that her intentions come from a good place.

“I just want peace of mind, I want to be happy,” she said. “I want my family to be happy.”

The actress added: “Gusto ko lang maging light, maging masaya. Ayoko ng maraming drama (I want things to be light, to be happy. I don’t want drama).”

Concepcion is the daughter of Cuneta and actor Gabby Concepcion. Since their separation, the two stars have gotten remarried and have had other children.

She continued to explain that she wholeheartedly accepts her role as an older sister, saying: “Basta ako, feel na feel ko maging ate (I just really love being an older sister).”

Concepcion pointed out that, no matter what her personal intentions may be, a relationship always requires effort from both parties. She also clarified that she maintains a close relationship with her half-siblings.

“Important na ang dalawang tao sa relasyon mag-work together (It’s important for two people in a relationship to work together),” she said. “Kahit yung mga half-[siblings] ko na hindi ko na kasama sa bahay, pilit kong maging close kami. Very close po ako sa mga half-sister and half-brother ko.”

(I try my best to maintain my relationships with my half-siblings. I am very close to my half-sisters and half-brothers.)

In the interview, Concepcion also brought up her parents’ reunion concert titled Dear Heart.

“Hindi ko ever na-imagine na mangyayari ‘to,” she said of the concert, which will be held in October at the Mall of Asia Arena. “Ang saya ko lang po.”

(I never imagined that it would happen. I’m just really happy.)

Before closing the segment, Fermin then asked the actress to describe the current state of her relationship with her mother.

“Love na love ko po yung mommy ko kahit ano pang mangyari,” she responded. “At the end of the day, mag-nanay kami. Nagmamahalan kami.”

(I love my mom no matter what happens. At the end of the day, we are mother and daughter. We love each other.)

“Wala nang iba na mas pwedeng magmahal sa kanya kung paano ko siya kayang mahalin (No one else can love my mother the way that I can),” she said.

Concepcion is known for films like For The First Time and When I Met U, as well as television series such as Lovers in Paris, Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala, and Ikaw Lamang. She is also the first National Ambassador Against Hunger under the United Nations.

Her film Asian Persuasion is expected to be released in November. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.