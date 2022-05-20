KC Concepcion wraps filming on international film ‘Asian Persuasion’

The actress stars in the film opposite Dante Basco

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion has completed filming on Asian Persuasion, the Hollywood film where she stars opposite Dante Basco.

The actress marked the end of filming with a May 19 Instagram post.

“After two months of living and working in NYC, we finally wrapped our film [Asian Persuasion]!!! Excited for you guys to see it!” she said.

She also shared that she visited Hillsong Church for the first time “to thank God for everything.”

KC joined the cast of the romantic comedy to replace Toni Gonzaga, who left the production due to “schedule conflicts.”

Asian Persuasion tells the story of a newly-divorced chef who schemes to remarry his ex-wife to avoid settling his financial obligations, only to realize that he wants to reconcile with her for real.

The film is the directorial debut of Tony- and Grammy-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

A release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com