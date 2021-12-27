KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad are evicted from ‘Pinoy Big Brother’

EVICTED. KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are booted out of 'Pinoy Big Brother.'

MANILA, Philippines – KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad ended their journey as celebrity housemates for Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 on Sunday, December 26, after receiving the lowest number of “save votes” among the seven contestants.

“Musical Wonderboy ng Parañaque” KD Estrada only got 16.99% of the votes, and “Smartista Unica Hija ng Pasig” Alexa Ilacad received 17.03%.

Welcome back sa outside world Smartista Unica Hija ng Pasig, Alexa! #PBB8thEvictionNight pic.twitter.com/ezIn3TVIQl — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 26, 2021

The two were welcomed to the outside world on Sunday evening, leaving Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion, and Madam Inutz as the five remaining PBB housemates competing for the winning title.

Welcome back sa outside world, Musical Wonderboy ng Parañaque, KD! #PBB8thEvictionNight pic.twitter.com/RqZ7RcGoaY — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 26, 2021

On Sunday, January 2, Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 will announce this edition’s celebrity winner.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. It sees celebrities, ranging from established actors, social media influencers, athletes, and rising personalities, living together in one house. – Rappler.com