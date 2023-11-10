Keke Palmer files restraining order vs ex-boyfriend, seeks full custody of son

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend of two years, Darius Jackson, and requested full custody of their eight-month-old son, US media reported on Friday, November 10 (Manila time).

In a series of court documents filed before the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer claimed that Jackson abused her several times throughout their relationship.

She specifically cited an incident on November 5 where Jackson allegedly “trespassed into [her] home without [her] knowledge or consent,” then attacked her and grabbed her phone without her consent.

Another incident from 2022 involved Jackson allegedly grabbing her neck and slamming her body onto the stairs. Both of these instances, the 30-year-old actress said, could be proven with security camera footage.

Palmer also alleged that Jackson had destroyed her personal belongings multiple times in the past, including her car keys to keep her from “driving away.” He had also allegedly thrown Palmer’s belongings onto the street.

Palmer accused Jackson of physically and verbally abusing her in front of their son, and of threatening to to shoot himself if Palmer ever broke up with him.

Given this, Palmer requested full custody of their eight-month-old son, Leodis, on top of the restraining order against Jackson.

Shortly after news of the restraining order and custody request broke out, Jackson took to X to share a photo of him with Leodis.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he wrote.

In July, Jackson became the subject of criticism among netizens after publicly shaming Palmer on X for wearing a tight-fitting bodysuit under a sheer dress to an Usher concert, where she was serenaded on stage by the singer.

“It’s the outfit [though]… you a mom,” the 29-year-old said in his now-deleted post.

When he received backlash for his post, he later explained that he “has standards,” implying that Palmer’s outfit choice was inappropriate as she was mother to a four-month-old son.

A month after the controversy, Palmer starred in Usher’s music video for his track “Boyfriend,” which many netizens interpreted as a jab toward Jackson’s past comments on Palmer’s outfit.

Palmer and Jackson began dating in 2021. Palmer announced her pregnancy in December 2022 and later welcomed her son with Jackson in February. The two reportedly broke up in August.

Palmer is an actress best known for the Nickelodeon show True Jackson, VP, and the films Jump In, Nope, and Alice, among others. She also hosted an episode of the American late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live! in 2022.

Jackson is a fitness instructor. – Rappler.com