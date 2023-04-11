Kelsey Meritt, James Marsden spark dating rumors 

The two were photographed after having dinner together

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American model Kelsey Meritt is rumored to be dating Hollywood actor James Marden after the two were spotted together in California, USA.

American entertainment outlet Just Jared released on Friday, April 8, photos of the two together inside a car.

According to Just Jared, Kelsey was seen entering James’ car after they had dinner at Giorgio Baldi, a popular Italian restaurant among Hollywood celebrities.

The report also mentioned that two had been attending the same events lately, including the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles in October 2022 and the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February, but they weren’t photographed together then.

Just Jared also mentioned that both stars follow each other on Instagram.

As of writing, neither Kelsey and James’ camp has yet to comment on the rumors.

Merritt, 26, made history in 2018 as the first Filipino to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. She dated Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer for more than three years. In August 2022, she was linked to Hollywood actor Jared Leto after they were seen vacationing together in Italy.

Marsden, 49, meanwhile, is best known for starring in Hollywood films Enchanted, Disenchanted, X-Men, The Notebook, and Superman Returns. He was previously romantically linked to British singer-songwriter Edei. – Rappler.com