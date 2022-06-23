Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA athlete Devin Booker have ended their two-year relationship, a source close to Kendall told E! News on Wednesday, June 22.

The pair attended Kendall’s sister Kourtney’s wedding with Travis Barker together in Italy on May 22. But shortly after, the two began to drift apart and then “[realized] they have very different lifestyles,” said the source.

They have reportedly already been broken up for a week and a half. Although Kendall asked Devin for some time apart, they remain in contact with each other. Photos of them together have been deleted from their Instagram pages.

According to Entertainment Tonight, another source shared that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 26, and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 25, have discussed their future in the past, but were unable to see eye-to-eye.

“They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split,” added the first insider.

In April 2020, fans and media outlets first began speculating that Kendall and Devin were dating after they were spotted on a trip together in Sedona, Arizona. The pair has made several public appearances since then but had not yet confirmed their relationship.

Nearly a year later on February 14, 2021, the couple finally made their relationship social media-official after posting intimate Instagram stories with each other.

Kendall and Devin have yet to speak up on the breakup claims themselves. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.