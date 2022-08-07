Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome second child via surrogate – reports 

MANILA, Philippines – Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child.

According to a PEOPLE magazine report on Sunday, August 7, a representative of Khloé confirmed that their second child, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate. The source added that Khloé has not yet decided on a name for her son. Neither Khloé or Tristan has yet to announce the child’s arrival publicly.

It was in July when news first broke that the former couple were expecting their second child. Back then, sources said that the baby was conceived in November 2021 via surrogate before Khloé found out that Tristan was having a baby with another woman.

They added that the two have not rekindled their relationship and only spoke to each other about parenting matters.

Khloé and Tristan had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 before officially ending their relationship in January 2022 after the Keeping Up with Kardashians star discovered in December 2021 that the NBA player was cheating on her.

The two are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named True. – Rappler.com