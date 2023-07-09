LOOK: Kim Bum to hold fan meetings in Manila, Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KIM BUM. The South Korean actor will hold two fan meeting events in the Philippines.

The September shows are part of his 'Between U and Me' fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Kim Bum is finally coming back to the Philippines.

King Kong by Starship, the actor’s agency, announced on Friday, July 7, that Kim is bringing his Between U and Me fan meeting to two cities in the Philippines.

The Ghost Doctor star will first visit Manila on September 22, while the Cebu show is set for September 23.

Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, and the seat plan, have yet to be announced.

Aside from Cebu and Manila, the actor will also be holding shows in Tokyo, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Seoul.

Kim, who rose to international fame after starring as one of the F4 members in the hit 2009 series Boys Over Flowers, previously visited the Philippines in 2009. He starred with Filipina actress Maja Salvador in a softdrink commercial.

Kim Bum’s other notable projects include Tale of the Nine Tailed, Law School, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Dream, and East of Eden. – Rappler.com