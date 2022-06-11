Kim Ji-won parts ways with SALT Entertainment

The 'My Liberation Notes' star ends her contract with the agency after two years

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Kim Ji-won has said goodbye to her agency of two years, SALT Entertainment, on Friday, June 10.

According to the agency, Kim’s exclusive contract that started in 2020 has officially ended, but “they will still root for each other in their respective places.”

“We would like to thank actress Kim Ji-won for showing us good things while working together on a wide variety of projects in her time with us. We will be sincerely cheering on her future as actress Kim Ji-won, who will continue to shine bright in many projects in the future as well,” reads the official statement released by SALT Entertainment, as translated by Soompi.

The agency also thanked Kim’s fans for their unwavering love and support and asked them to continue sending their warm interest and encouragement to the actress in the future.

Kim Ji-won is a South Korean actress who starred as the lead actress in hit K-dramas Fight for My Way (2017) and Lovestruck in the City (2020). She also gained attention for her roles in The Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Arthdal Chronicles (2019).

Her most recent drama is My Liberation Notes (2022) where she plays the role of Yeom Mi-jeong, the youngest of the three siblings who are seeking fulfillment and liberation from their mundane lives.

SALT Entertainment is home to other Korean stars such as Park Shin-hye and Kim Seon-ho. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.