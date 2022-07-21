Kim Seon-ho gets emotional as he apologizes anew for abortion controversy

KIM SEON-HO. The actor speaks up following an abortion controversy in 2021.

The actor speaks at a press conference for his first project since the controversy

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Seon-ho got emotional as he apologized to his fans yet again for his involvement in an abortion controversy in 2021.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star sobbed at a press conference for his play Touching the Void, saying “I’m deeply sorry for bad news that has caused concerns to many people.”

“I’ve looked back on my past times and reflected on my conduct,” he said.

“Many people have made efforts for this play since the spring. I’m so sorry to my team for undermining their contributions. I’ll do my best to be a better person,” he said.

This is not the first time that Seon-ho has apologized to fans after he was accused in October 2021 of forcing an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion.

The controversy stems from a post by a woman in an online community, claiming that a certain “Actor K” forced her to terminate her pregnancy when she dated him.

In a statement at the time, Seon-ho admitted that the original poster was his ex-girlfriend, and acknowledged that he “hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions.”

Following the controversy, he left 2 Days & 1 Night, the South Korean variety show where he was a regular cast member, and kept a low profile.

Months later, in May, he took to Instagram to apologize to his fans, writing in Korean: “I’m sorry to put you through a difficult time due to my shortcomings…I will cherish the feelings you give me and become an actor who can repay your support,” he said.

Touching the Void is the actor’s first project since the controversy. – Rappler.com