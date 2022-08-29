LOOK: Kim Seon-ho is the newest Bench endorser

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho has been tapped by local fashion giant Bench to become their newest “Global Benchsetter.”

The fashion brand made the announcement on Sunday, August 28, sharing a video of the actor in a photoshoot. “Good boy, gone BENCH! Introducing our newest Global Benchsetter,” they captioned the post.

The actor is the latest in a string of international celebrities – many of them K-drama or K-pop stars – that the brand has tapped as endorsers. Among them are actors Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Kim Soo-hyun, and K-pop groups TWICE, ITZY, and Stray Kids.

Kim Seon-ho is best known for his roles in the series Start Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com