LOOK: Kim Seon-ho returning to PH in July

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Seonhohadas, you now have another chance to see your favorite good boy!
South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will be returning to the Philippines for a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum.
“Get ready to smile ‘cause our Global BENCHsetter Kim Seon-ho is set to bring all the good vibes,” clothing brand BENCH announced on Wednesday, June 14. The actor was introduced as BENCH’s endorser in August 2022.
Additional details, such as ticket prices, mechanics, and seat plan, have yet to be announced.
The July fan meeting would serve as Kim’s return to the Philippines in five months following his January One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting.
Kim Seon-ho is best known for his roles in the series Start Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com
