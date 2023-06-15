LOOK: Kim Seon-ho returning to PH in July

It's Seon-ho's second visit to the Philippines this 2023!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Seonhohadas, you now have another chance to see your favorite good boy!

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will be returning to the Philippines for a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Get ready to smile ‘cause our Global BENCHsetter Kim Seon-ho is set to bring all the good vibes,” clothing brand BENCH announced on Wednesday, June 14. The actor was introduced as BENCH’s endorser in August 2022.

Get ready to smile 'cause our #GlobalBENCHSetter, #KimSeonHo is set to bring all the good vibes on July 22, 2023 for an exciting fan meeting event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. SAVE THE DATE! ✨😍



Additional details, such as ticket prices, mechanics, and seat plan, have yet to be announced.

The July fan meeting would serve as Kim’s return to the Philippines in five months following his January One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting.

Kim Seon-ho is best known for his roles in the series Start Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com