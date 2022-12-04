LOOK: Kim Soo-hyun is coming back to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Several months after he visited the Philippines, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to meet his Filipino supporters again for another fan meeting.

Popular donut shop chain Dunkin’ announced on Saturday, December 3, that Soo-hyun’s fan meeting will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on January 17.

Annyeong! #DunkinPHxKimSoohyun 😍

KIM SOOHYUN Fan Meet in the Philippines- SOON! Tickets will be available at select Dunkin’ stores. Stay tuned for more details. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/70MxoCJVbq — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) December 3, 2022

Prices and ticket selling dates have yet to be announced, but tickets will be available in select Dunkin’ stores.

Soo-hyun last visited the country in June for a fan meeting at Mall of Asia Arena.

Kim Soo-hyun was announced as Dunkin’s newest endorser in February. He is best known for his dramas It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Moon Embracing the Sun, and Dream High. – Rappler.com