LOOK: Kim Soo-hyun is coming back to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Several months after he visited the Philippines, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to meet his Filipino supporters again for another fan meeting.
Popular donut shop chain Dunkin’ announced on Saturday, December 3, that Soo-hyun’s fan meeting will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on January 17.
Prices and ticket selling dates have yet to be announced, but tickets will be available in select Dunkin’ stores.
Soo-hyun last visited the country in June for a fan meeting at Mall of Asia Arena.
Kim Soo-hyun was announced as Dunkin’s newest endorser in February. He is best known for his dramas It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Moon Embracing the Sun, and Dream High. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.