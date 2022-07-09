Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are married

MANILA, Philippine – American actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are now married after being together for six years, according to US media reports on Friday, July 8.

The two first met and began dating in 2016 while filming for the second season of the black comedy series Fargo, where they played onscreen couple Ed and Peggy Blumquist. They got engaged in 2017.

A year after their engagement, Dunst and Plemons welcomed their first child in 2018 – Ennis Howard Plemons. In late 2021, they had a second child, James Robert Plemons.

“We call each other husband and wife but we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” the award-winning Bring It On actress told US media outlet The Los Angeles Times in February.

One of Dunst’s representatives declined to provide further details on their wedding. “I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given,” the representative told Page Six.

Dunst is best known for her portrayal of the original Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3. Before settling down with Plemons, she previously dated actor Garrett Hedlund.

Plemons recently starred as the CEO in the 2022 thriller Netflix film Windfall. In 2021, he and Dunst starred alongside each other in the Western psychological drama film The Power of the Dog. The actor is known for his role as Robert Daly, the titular character of the award-winning 2018 Black Mirror episode USS Callister. – Rappler.com