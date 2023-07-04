Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome baby daughter

The ‘Game of Thrones’ alums welcome their second child!

MANILA, Philippines – Former Game of Thrones star-crossed lovers Kit Harington, 36, and Rose Leslie, 36, have welcomed their second child – a baby girl!

A representative of the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Monday, July 3, saying that Kit and Rose are “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The news comes two years after they welcomed their first-born son in February 2021.

The English actor first revealed in February that his wife was expecting their second child on an episode of The Tonight Show when host Jimmy Fallon asked about their two-year-old son.

“He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” he said.

When asked about how he was feeling while preparing for this second pregnancy, the Eternals star shared: “I’m terrified. You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

He also shared that his son hasn’t “quite conceptually understood” what it means to welcome another baby into the family.

“We’re trying to get him ready for it,” he said. “We point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby, Mommy’s baby.’ And he points to his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’”

Kit and Rose played enemies-to-lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on Emmy Award-winning fantasy series Game of Thrones.

They confirmed their relationship in 2016 and married in June 2018 in Scotland. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.