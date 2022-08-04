Kitkat gives birth to first child

'My life is complete,' says the singer-comedian

MANILA, Philippines – Comedian-singer Kitkat is now a mother.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 3, Kitkat announced that she has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Uno Asher, whom she fondly referred to as her “mini me.”

“My life is complete. Thank you Lord for this greatest blessing. I praise, trust, honor, and love you, oh Lord,” wrote Kitkat, alongside a photo with her newborn.

In a separate post, Kitkat also shared a series of photos with husband Walby Favia and daughter Uno. “And we are three. Super proud and happy and overwhelmed and crying parents of baby girl Uno Asher,” she said.

Kitkat’s celebrity friends such as Melissa Ricks, Jessa Zaragoza, Sylvia Sanchez, Claudine Barretto, and Yam Concepcion left their congratulatory messages to the couple in the comments section.

Kitkat, 37, first announced that she was pregnant in February. – Rappler.com