After coming out, Klea Pineda goes public with girlfriend Katrice Kierulf

COUPLE. Klea Pineda and Katrice Kierulf go public with their relationship after Klea comes out as gay.

Klea introduces Katrice to the audience in an interview with Boy Abunda

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Klea Pineda marked her 24th birthday by coming out as gay, and now the actress has gone public with her girlfriend Katrice Kierulf.

In a March 20 interview with Boy Abunda, the actress introduced the audience to a tearful Katrice, who said, “Finally, she’s speaking her truth to everyone. I’m so proud of her.”

In response, Klea thanked Katrice and said, “I love you so much.”

Klea also recently made her debut on Katrice’s Instagram. Sharing their couple photos aboard a yacht, Katrice greeted Klea a happy birthday, saying “I am beyond lucky to have met you in this lifetime, Klea. You are the most loving, patient, and generous soul I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to call you my girlfriend.”

Klea came out on March 19, posting on Instagram to say, “I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay! From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly,” she said.

Klea is known for winning the talent competition StarStruck in 2015. She later starred in the GMA series AraBella and Magkaagaw. – Rappler.com