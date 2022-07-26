Ko Woo-rim, Kim Yuna confirm engagement 

The FORESTELLA singer and Olympic figure skater are set to be wed after 3 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – FORESTELLA singer Ko Woo-rim and Olympic award-winning figure skater Kim Yuna are about to tie the knot!

Their respective agencies, Beat Interactive and All That Sport, verified the couple’s engagement on Monday, July 25. They shared that Ko Woo-rim and Kim Yuna will be wed in a private ceremony in October.

“The wedding ceremony will be carried out privately with close relatives and acquaintances, so we ask for generous understanding from the many fans and media for not revealing the specific details of the wedding date and wedding hall location,” read Soompi’s translated copy of the statement from Beat Interactive.

Ko Woo-rim and Kim Yuna first crossed paths in 2018, when FORESTELLA performed at the All That Skate Ice Show. After their meet-cute, the singer and the skater dated for three years before proposing marriage.

The 27-year-old musician got his big break during music competition show Phantom Singer 2, where he became a member of the crossover vocal quartet FORESTELLA. He released three albums and one EP with other members Bae Doo Hoon, Cho Min Kyu, and Kang Hyung Ho.

Beat Interactive assured fans that Ko Woo-rim will continue to release music after the marriage.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old figure skater became a two-time Olympic medalist before she retired in 2014. She bagged a gold medal in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games and a silver medal in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.