LOOK: Ko Woo-rim, Kim Yuna are married 

MANILA, Philippines – FORESTELLA singer Ko Woo-rim and award-winning figure skater Kim Yuna have tied the knot after three years of dating!

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, October 23, the Olympic figure skating champion shared several photos from her wedding ceremony.

According to a translation by Soompi, one of her posts read: “I met a good person and we promised our futures to one another, which led to our holding a beautiful wedding yesterday amidst the blessings of many people.”

The couple first confirmed their engagement in July. Ko and Kim first crossed paths in 2018, when FORESTELLA performed at the All That Skate Ice Show.

Ko Woo-rim, 27, rose to fame through the music competition show Phantom Singer 2, where he became a member of the crossover vocal quartet FORESTELLA. Meanwhile, Kim Yuna, 31, was a two-time Olympic medalist before she retired in 2014. – Rappler.com