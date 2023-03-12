LOOK: ‘Vagabond’ star Lee Seung-gi spotted in Ilocos Sur 

The actor is also seen posing with Chavit Singson and his son Luis

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi was seen interacting with Filipino fans while visiting Ilocos Sur.

Photos and videos of the actor posing with fans while visiting tourist spots Calle Crisologo and Balaurte Zoo in Vigan have circulated on social media.

Seunggi fanpics and fancams from Vigan, Ilocos sur, Philippines 🇵🇭❤️



It seems like he met the Filipino Politician – Businessman Chavit Singson & travelled around with him. He had visited the Baluarte Zoo and Vigan Heritage Site#LeeSeungGi #이승기 pic.twitter.com/wK8Sl7wAYy — ᴅɪɴᴜ #PeakTime (SLOW) (@Seunggimylove) March 10, 2023

The actor was also seen posing with former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson and his son Luis. “Nakasama po namin kumain si Lee Seung-gi mag lunch, sobrang bait at humble nya,” Luis wrote in the comments section of his post. (We ate lunch with Lee Seung-gi. He’s so kind and humble.)

It remains unclear whether Seung-gi visited the Philippines for vacation or work.

Seung-gi, 36, is best known for his roles in Vagabond, A Korean Oddysey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The Law Cafe.

He last visited the Philippines in October 2019 for the Vagabond Voyage fan meeting.

In February, the actor announced that he’s engaged to girlfriend actress Lee Da-in. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 7. – Rappler.com