LOOK: ‘Reply 1988’ star Ryu Jun-yeol shares snaps from PH visit

'See you again,' Ryu says

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Ryu Jun-yeol surprised Filipino fans when he shared photos from a recent visit to the Philippines.

In the photos shared on Tuesday, June 6, the actor is seen posing beside a Philippine mailbox, as well as taking a walk around the Araneta complex in Quezon City.

“See you again,” he wrote, alongside an emoji of the Philippine flag.

It remains unclear whether Ryu was in the Philippines for vacation or work.

Ryu is best known for his portrayal of Kim Jung-hwan in the hit series Reply 1988. He also starred in Korean projects Lucky Romance, Lost, Alienoid, and Hit-and-Run Squad. – Rappler.com