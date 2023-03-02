Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for cocaine, ketamine

The 'Hellbound' star has also tested positive for other illegal substances like marijuana and propofol

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has tested positive for cocaine and ketamine, according to an exclusive report from Korean media outlet TV Chosun on Wednesday, March 1.

Soompi reported that the results came after the actor’s hair sample was tested by the National Forensic Service and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit. Korean authorities investigated the 36-year-old actor’s drug use following his return to Korea from the United States in early February, after being suspected of illegally taking anesthetic medication propofol. He underwent a urine test and a hair test as part of the investigation.

The Korean police are reportedly planning to summon Ah-in for questioning as a suspect next week. In the meantime, they are currently examining ketamine prescription records to check the actor’s consumption habits.

Cocaine is an addictive stimulant illegal drug that is misused by being smoked, by snorting the drug through the nose, or injecting the drug into the bloodstream, according to the USA’s National Institute on Drug Abuse website. Ketamine is an anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects abused in similar ways as cocaine. The drug was classified as a narcotic in Korea in 2006 due to rising concerns of drug abuse and misuse.

On February 10, it was reported that Ah-in tested positive for marijuana. Cannabis is deemed an illegal substance in South Korea. Shortly after, Ah-in also tested positive for propofol after being questioned by the police. To confirm the allegations, the authorities conducted search and seizure operations in doctor’s clinics and offices in Seoul that were suspected of illegally administering the drug to Ah-in since 2021.

Ah-in is known for his leading roles in Netflix fantasy horror series Hellbound and zombie film #Alive. He also starred in the drama series Burning, which earned him international acclaim and a slot in The New York Times’ “The Best Actors of 2018” feature. He is also a creative director and gallerist. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.