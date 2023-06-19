LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker expecting 1st child 

'Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessings and plan,' says Kourtney

MANILA, Philippines – Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality television star first made the announcement during the Friday, June 16 concert of Blink-182, wherein she held up a sign that said: “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Both Kourtney and Travis shared video clips of the moment from the concert in their respective Instagram accounts.

In a separate post, Kourtney also shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote.

The Kardashian-Jenner family members also took to social media to express their excitement for the couple’s milestone.

“We’re having a Kravis baby,” Kim wrote, while Khloe said: “Congratulations my cuties! My baby is having a baby. I love you and baby sooooo much.”

Travis and Kourtney first confirmed their relationship in February 2021 and announced their engagement in October the same year. They tied the knot in May 2022.

Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares kids Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. – Rappler.com