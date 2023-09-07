Kourtney Kardashian undergoes ‘urgent fetal surgery’ to save baby

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,' Kourtney shares, who is expecting her first baby boy with husband Travis Barker

MANILA, Philippines – Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the “urgent fetal surgery” she went through for her baby with husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 7 to share her experience, also expressing gratitude for those with her during the unforeseen medical emergency.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she continued. The post was accompanied by a black and white picture of Travis, 47, holding her hand while she was hospitalized.

The drummer’s band was on tour in Europe when he had to return to the US to be with Kourtney. Blink-182 postponed their shows, citing an “urgent family matter” as the reason for Travis’ sudden unavailability.

In her post, Kourtney also thanked her mother, Kris Jenner, for being by her side and “holding [her] hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” the Poosh founder shared.

She ended her post on a positive note, praising God and assuring fans that she and the baby are doing better.

“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she added.

Kourtney shares children Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, 8; with her ex Scott Disick. Travis shares children Landon and Alabama with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October 2021. They got married in a Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022 and officially tied the knot in Italy a month later. They shared that they were expecting their first child together during a Blink-182 concert in June 2023. – Rappler.com