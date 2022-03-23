LOOK: Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin take stage at Robredo rally in Tarlac

RALLY. Kris Aquino and Angel Locsin speak to the crowd at the Tarlac rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino and Angel Locsin were among the celebrities who showed their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, attending her grand rally in Tarlac City on Wednesday, March 23.

Kris, who was recently diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer, took to the stage despite her frail condition. She was joined by her sons Josh and Bimby.

The host and sister of late ex-president Noynoy Aquino said, “I only found out yesterday na sa Tarlac pala ang rally ni VP Leni, so sabi ko (that VP Leni’s rally was going to be held in Tarlac, so I said), I’m going and nobody can stop me.”

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Kris then introduced Angel, who in turn said that while she prefers being in the crowd, she went up onstage “dahil naniniwala po talaga ako kay VP Leni (because I really believe in VP Leni).”

Angel had previously attended Leni’s Pasig rally, where she was part of the crowd. The Darna star’s nephew Neri Colmenares was also at the rally to endorse Leni.

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Jolina Magdangal, who performed at the Pasig rally, also made an appearance at the Tarlac event, where she co-hosted a segment.

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo’s Facebook page

Other celebrities at the event include artists Jamie Rivera and The Company, who both performed musical numbers. – Rappler.com