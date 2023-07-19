Kris Aquino on split with Mark Leviste: ‘We just weren’t meant for each other’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I apologize for seeming selfish, but why will I add stress to my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away?' Kris says

MANILA, Philippines – A week after confirming that she had broken up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Kris Aquino opened up about her reasoning behind the decision.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 18, the media personality, who is currently in the US to address serious health issues, said that while she had initially given a “cleansed version” of why her relationship with Mark had ended, she didn’t lie when she said that a long-distance relationship would be difficult to maintain.

In an earlier Instagram post on July 11, Kris shared that aside from her health condition, which has “gotten progressively worse,” she also didn’t want to be “an obstacle in [Mark’s] career as a public servant.”

In her new post, Kris talked about Mark being a government official, acknowledging that “he has many dreams left to fulfill and many obligations to the people who gave him their votes.”

The actress-host then stressed that she was “in the battle of [her] life.”

“I’m realistic enough that Marc has a life beyond trying to help take care of me,” she added.

She also got candid about how the relationship would affect her in the long run.

“I apologize for seeming selfish, but why will I add stress [to] my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away? If we had tried to stay together as a couple the ending would still be the same: tao rin ako na mapipikon at magtatampo dahil mararamdaman kong, hindi ba niya naisip ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ko (I’m still human and will get annoyed and upset, because all I’d keep thinking is – doesn’t he see how hard I’m having it)?”

Because of this, Kris said she had taken it upon herself to end the relationship.

“Minabuti ko nang sa akin nang manggaling kasi nakita at naramdaman kong hindi siya handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon kasama ang isang babae na tinatanggap ang realidad na yung buhay niya ngayon ay pinahiram na oras lamang ng Diyos,” she wrote.

(I made sure the bad news would come from me, since I’ve seen and felt how he wasn’t taking this relationship seriously, a relationship with a woman who has accepted that she is now living on borrowed time.)

Despite their breakup, she promised that she would never say anything negative about Mark.

“We’re not enemies, we just weren’t meant for each other,” she said.

Following Kris’ post, Mark also uploaded a photo of him and the actress-host with the caption: “For love, friendship, and posterity.”

Kris and Mark sparked relationship rumors in January.

Kris has been in the US since June 2022 to get treatment for multiple autoimmune disorders. – Rappler.com