Despite ‘alarming’ lab results, Kris Aquino grateful for ‘excellent team of doctors’

In her latest update, Kris shares that her doctors find treatments that can help restore her health

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino seemed optimistic in her latest health update, where she shared that her doctors have “found treatments that given time can help me get my health back.”

The actress and host has been based in the United States since June 2022, seeking treatment for four autoimmune diseases, including the rare disease eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), which is characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, which restricts blood flow and may lead to damaged organs and tissues if left untreated.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, April 15, Kris shared a video showing clips and photos of her at doctor’s check-ups, getting blood drawn, and receiving multiple injections – mostly accompanied by her younger son Bimby. She also included photos of the physical manifestations of her conditions: nasal swelling, redness on her cheeks, and bruising and discoloration of the blood vessels in her feet.

In the caption, she shared that she is now under the care of “an excellent team of doctors” in the US: Sudhir Gupta, Malika Gupta, Yaqoot Khan, and John Belperio.

She extended her thanks in particular to Malika and John “for their excellence and real compassion” and shared that despite the limitations posed by her allergies and adverse reactions to medication, both doctors were able to find treatments that can eventually restore her health.

Despite her apparent optimism, Kris highlighted the gravity of her condition, saying that her latest lab results were “alarming” and reminded her that her four diagnosed autoimmune conditions could multiply, and that vital organs including her heart and lungs could be permanently damaged.

She said she’ll be receiving a new treatment next week, along with the biological injectable that she’s had two doses of already. “Praying kayanin ko (that I can take it),” she said.

“THANK YOU – many of you don’t know me personally but friends of my family, my friends, those helping take care of me – all have heartwarming stories about people they know who keep praying for me to get better,” she said.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve your kindness but please know YOU GIVE ME HOPE AND COURAGE to KEEP THE FAITH and TRUST GOD’s Merciful LOVE. Thank you for being my RAINBOW…,” she continued.

She also said that there are “special people” she wants to thank by name “but I learned the hard way: when you choose to open up portions of your life that should remain private (close friendships and relationships) you open what’s special to harsh judgment.”

“You deserved a health update because you’ve been with me in this journey, sana ibalato ‘nyo na lang ang private life (I hope you spare my private life) during my journey of healing,” she said.

As a postscript, she added that her older son Josh has returned to the Philippines after spending the previous months with her in the US.

In a February 2023 update, Kris said that she would receive a cycle of immunotherapy treatment that would last around 10 months. – Rappler.com