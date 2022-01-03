Kris Aquino and fiancé Mel Senen Sarmiento break up

MANILA, Philippines – Confirming rumors, actress and TV host Kris Aquino disclosed in an Instagram post on Monday, January 3, that she had broken up with her fiancé, former politician Mel Senen Sarmiento.

The post came after much speculation among netizens that the two had broken up, given that Kris appeared to have removed all photos of Mel earlier that day.

Kris began her post, which featured a slideshow of text and photographs, by sharing that her health problems had worsened. She had mentioned these problems earlier, in her October 24 post announcing her engagement to Mel, chalking it up to “the pandemic and many stressful events.” She then shared in her latest post that her weight had dropped to 88 pounds or 40 kilos, and that she had an autoimmune condition.

Kris then went on to address the breakup rumors, writing, “Sa pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, may tao bang gustong pagusapan pa ang kanyang paghihiwalay (With what I’m going through right now, would anyone even want to talk about their breakup)?”

“I will just post screenshots of Mel’s last text message to me. After that you will never read or hear anything at all about him from me, because I still want to preserve whatever dignity I have left.”

In the said screenshot, Mel wrote that, given that COVID-19 posed a serious danger to Kris’ already volatile health, he would accept what he said was Kris’ offer of “letting [him] go.” He said that he had “bubble fatigue” – tired of the limited movement brought about by quarantine rules and restrictions – and felt that his propensity to go outside the home would put Kris’ health at further risk.

“I do love you, but I guess this is goodbye, for your life is of greatest importance given that you have Bimby and Josh (Kris’ children) to take care of,” he ended his text.

Also in the post were photographs of Kris in bed getting her blood taken, and of her getting an X-ray of her torso.

“I only request for some respect for my humanity and privacy now and in the coming months when I fight for my health, because I was brave enough to show you and tell you the truth,” Kris said. – Rappler.com