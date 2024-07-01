Kris Aquino opens up on split with Mark Leviste, new relationship with PH-based doctor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UPDATE. Kris Aquino appears on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda' on her 53rd birthday to share a health update.

The media personality hopes to return to the Philippines by the last quarter of 2024

MANILA, Philippines – After her on-and-off publicized relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Kris Aquino confirmed that she’s dating someone new!

In an interview with Ogie Diaz released on Sunday, June 30, the former TV host revealed that her new beau is a doctor based in Makati.

“He’s a doctor. And I think that’s part of the reason why it’s easy. Kasi alam niya kung anong pinagdadaanan ko (Because he knew what I’m going through),” she told Diaz.

She added, “He’s part of the reason why I’m confident na pwede akong umuwi kasi alam ko (that I can go home because I know that) there’s someone who will help in taking care of me.”

In the vlog, the TV personality also shared that she might have the go-signal to return to the Philippines if the results of her upcoming tests are clear.

“Hopefully sa last quarter ng taon, bago mag-Pasko (in the last quarter of 2024, before Christmas), I’ll be back in the Philippines,” she said.

Aquino, however, didn’t give other details about her new partner, adding that she prefers to keep her new romance private.

Her son Bimby, who was also present in the interview, described her mom’s new partner as “makulit” but a “very good guy.” He also added that “[his] mom’s heart is peaceful” now.

Aquino then emphasized that her sons’ opinions on her relationship is important to her. She also disclosed that Bimby and her ex-boyfriend, Leviste, weren’t getting along that well.

The actress continued that she no longer had plans to get back with the local politician as she also learned about some things that she didn’t like.

“We’re still friendly but at a distance na,” Aquino said of her current status with Leviste.

Dating rumors between Aquino and Leviste started in January 2023, when the politician visited her in the US during the New Year. At one point, the host-actress clarified that Leviste was only her “male best friend.” Then, months later, she said that her relationship with him was publicized without her “knowledge and consent.”

In July 2023, Aquino revealed that she had broken up with Leviste, saying that a long-distance relationship was difficult to maintain given her health condition. In November 2023, she disclosed that it was her who initiated the break-up.

Since 2018, Aquino has been battling a number of autoimmune diseases. She was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria, and was additionally diagnosed with erosive gastritis and a gastric ulcer in March 2022.

She went to the US in June 2022 to receive treatment for her autoimmune diseases and has been there since. – Rappler.com