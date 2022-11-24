Kris Aquino prepares for ‘more than 18 months of diagnosis and treatment’

TREATMENT. Kris Aquino waits to get swabbed before she flies to the United States to receive treatment for EGPA.

In her latest health update, Kris says she will be admitted in early 2023 to 'undergo every imaginable test'

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is gearing up to undergo “what will likely be more than 18 months of diagnosis and treatment” as she continues to battle various autoimmune diseases in the United States.

The celebrity posted a new health update on her Instagram on Thursday, November 24. Sharing a photo of her sons Bimby and Josh, she offered her thanks to the people who have been praying for her.

She then said that she is currently signed up at a hospital’s center for patients with rare and undiagnosed illnesses, and that she is being treated by a team of multidisciplinary doctors because her last set of test results were “conflicting.”

She said that she had to undergo a different process to get treatment in the US. After submitting her medical records from Singapore, where she was first diagnosed with autoimmune disease in 2018, she is now set to do a video consult with her doctor.

“I’ll be admitted early 2023 to undergo every imaginable test they’ll deem necessary,” she explained.

“After my results, the team shall decide what treatment will be best, because the coordinator admitted I’m a ‘challenge’ since I’m allergic to so many types of medicine, including all steroids,” she said.

“Pang case study daw ako (I’m meant for a case study) – one person with multiple autoimmune conditions and over 100 known allergic or adverse reactions to medication,” she shared.

Kris said that they’ve already filed papers with US immigration to extend their stay. She said that they cannot leave the US until their extension is granted.

“We miss our family and so many of you,” she said.

She also said that she posted a photo of Josh and Bimb because they give her motivation to keep fighting her illnesses, despite the pain.

“I pray for the blessing to be healthy enough to still be their mama – the one who would cook, travels for fun, goes to church, and watches movies with them. All in God’s perfect time,” she said. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Kris left for the United States in June to receive treatment for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA), the rare disease she was diagnosed with in April.

In September, she said that she was set to finally start immunosuppressant therapy. – Rappler.com