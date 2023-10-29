LOOK: Kris Aquino reunites with ‘other brother’ Boy Abunda in the US

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kris describes Boy as the 'friend who continues to stand by my side in all battles'

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino took to social media to share her “heartwarming reunion” with longtime friend, fellow host Boy Abunda.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, October 28, Aquino shared photos from Abunda’s visit to her in California, United States.

Aquino noted that her friend couldn’t help but tear up when she was relaying the treatments she needs to undergo and medicines she has to take while fighting her autoimmune diseases.

“Boy freaked [out] because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles,” she wrote. “The whole three hours Boy was here, he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay ‘din siya talaga (but in the end, he still got emotional).”

Aquino continued that despite the physical distance, Abunda helped their family a lot.

“Boy never asked for anything pero [malaki ang] utang na loob namin sa kanya (but we’re immensely grateful to him).”

She went on to greet Abunda, who’s celebrating his birthday on October 29.

“The keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that he would be there for my sons no matter what, and the friend who continues to stand by my side in all battles. To my other brother, I love you wholeheartedly,” Aquino wrote.

In the same post, Aquino also hinted that she did an interview that will be aired soon. And that it was Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste who filmed it, while her son Bimby was the one asking questions.

Fellow celebrities including Anne Curtis, KC Concepcion, Bianca Gonzalez, and Neri Miranda expressed their happiness in seeing Aquino and Abunda together.

Aquino and Abunda used to host showbiz talk shows Startalk, The Buzz, and Boy & Kris.

Aside from Abunda, Aquino also recently reunited with actress Kim Chiu.

Aquino has been battling autoimmune diseases since 2018, when she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria. She went to the US in June 2022 to receive treatment for her autoimmune diseases and has been there since.

In August 2023, Aquino updated her followers that she’s “finally on the path to remission.” – Rappler.com