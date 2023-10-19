Kris Aquino reunites with Kim Chiu, reconciles with Mark Leviste

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kim also thanks Mark for making her reunion with Kris possible

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is overjoyed to have reunited with longtime celebrity friend Kim Chiu, sharing that it was ex-flame Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste who made it happen.

On Wednesday, October 18, Kris shared a video of Kim’s visit, whom she’s seeing for the first time after moving to the United States to undergo treatments for her autoimmune condition.

In the video, two were seen hugging with the It’s Showtime host, saying, “Kumusta ka na? Ang tagal ko nang gusto na ikaw makita (How are you? I’ve been wanting to see you for so long).”

In the caption, the television personality penned a letter to Kim, whom she called her panganay (eldest).

“All I can say is I love you, I super appreciate your effort to visit,” she wrote. “I’ve missed you, as in super.”

Kris also shared that seeing Kim helped ease the discomfort she was feeling from her medications, adding that she’d be more than happy to have Kim visit often.

“Thank you for until now (16 years and counting) genuinely caring for and trusting me,” she added.

In the same post, Kris revealed that it was Mark who coordinated with a member of Kim’s team to make the reunion possible.

“We’ve both learned from our mistakes. With God’s help sana tuloy-tuloy na ‘yung harmonious and supportive relationship namin (With God’s help, this is the start of our continued harmonious and supportive relationship),” she said.

Kris publicized her split from Mark in July in a now-deleted Instagram post. In a September post, she expressed her disappointment in the public attention that their relationship received, even asking Mark to stop keeping in touch with her.

The host then thanked her youngest son Bimby, whom she said helped her and her former boyfriend “realize all the things we needed to repair in order to strengthen our commitment.”

She went on to express her gratitude to those who continue to pray for her recovery.

“Roughly 15 more months of treatment, but I’m alive and hopeful,” she ended her post.

In the comments section, Kim also thanked Mark for making the reunion happen.

“Happy ako to talk and see you ate after so many years,” she told Kris.

Kris has been battling autoimmune diseases since 2018, when she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria. In March 2022, she was diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer. Three months later, she flew to the US to seek medication and other treatments unavailable in the Philippines. – Rappler.com