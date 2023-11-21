Kris Aquino reveals she initiated split with Mark Leviste, says health is improving

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kris shares that she now faces only three of the five autoimmune conditions initially diagnosed

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino updated fans on several personal matters, including her medical recovery and her relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 20, the media personality shared a video from when singer Angeline Qunto visited her in the United States. Angeline sang the theme song of Aquino’s defunct morning talk show Kris TV.

“It’s a great feeling to reminisce. That’s the good thing about the past. You get to choose which memories to bring with you,” she started her post.

Aquino then addressed a news article published by Inquirer on November 9, which suggested a reconciliation between her and Leviste. She clarified that the information in the article was no longer accurate at the time it was published.

“A long-distance relationship is difficult when undergoing very physically demanding treatments,” she wrote. “The truth is that I chose to lessen the stressors in my life and put my well-being first.”

Aquino revealed that it was she who initiated their breakup on November 3, explaining that she had to put her recovery first: “I’m dealing with so much and my love life isn’t a priority.”

Dating rumors between Aquino and Leviste started in January when the politician visited her in the US during the New Year. At one point, the host-actress clarified that Leviste was only her “male best friend.” Then, months later, she said that her relationship with him was publicized without her “knowledge and consent.”

In July, Aquino revealed that she had broken up with Leviste, saying that a long-distance relationship was difficult to maintain given her health condition.

“You will always have a place in my heart,” she said then in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In reference to how her love life has to take a back seat as she deals with health issues, Aquino also asked for prayers not only for herself but also for her sisters. While she didn’t go into detail about it, the media personality said that there’s “something that’s weighing heavily” on their family.

Aquino also shared positive news about her improving health, with her autoimmune markers slowly showing signs of improvement. Specifically, she mentioned that her autoimmune thyroiditis has gone into remission.

Additionally, Aquino shared that her fifth autoimmune condition, initially indicating a potential threat of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or lupus (SLE), now appears to be less severe. She added that this means she’s battling only three of the original five autoimmune conditions she was originally diagnosed with.

She then expressed her gratitude for the continued prayers and support that she has received from her followers: “God is really listening.”

Since 2018, Aquino has been battling a number of autoimmune diseases. She was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria and was additionally diagnosed with erosive gastritis and a gastric ulcer in March 2022.

She went to the US in June 2022 to receive treatment for her autoimmune diseases and has been there since.

In August 2023, Aquino shared that she’s “finally on the path to remission.” – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.