Kris Aquino bares split with Mark Leviste: ‘You’ll always have a place in my heart’

Kris shares that her health condition has 'gotten progressively worse,' making a long-distance relationship 'impossible' to maintain. She also says she doesn't want to be an 'obstacle' in Mark's career as a public servant.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino revealed that she had broken up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, saying that it would be impossible to continue their long-distance relationship due to her health condition.

On Monday, July 10, Kris penned a letter for Mark, alongside a photo of them together. It marked the first time that the TV host opened up about her relationship with the politician since they their dating rumors in January.

While Kris didn’t give details about their relationship started, it can be recalled that in February, she clarified that Mark was her “male best friend.”

In a May Instagram post, however, she seemingly made their romantic relationship public by thanking a certain “Marc,” who fans suggested was Mark Leviste. “We are proof that love comes when you least expect it,” she said in her post.

In a June interview, Mark had hinted at their romance again, saying that he was taking care of her while she recovered in the United States. But Kris was quick to post that her relationship with the politician was publicized without her “knowledge and consent.”

In her “long overdue gratitude post” on Monday, Kris said that Mark has to go back to the Philippines to fulfill his duties as the vice governor of Batangas.

“Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love and encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante,” she wrote.

The media personality gave an update on her health condition – it has “gotten progressively worse,” she said, citing physical manifestations such as experiencing pain while walking and using a wheelchair for longer walks.

“With my condition the way it is now, I’m self-aware enough to know that a long-distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain,” she explained.

She thanked Mark for staying by her side while she was away from her children since her sons Josh and Bimby had to return to the Philippines.

“But our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that Ocean that divides us, a 15-hour time difference, and a 13-hour flight. You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart,” she said.

And while they might have already split up, Kris shared that she still remained thankful for Mark for their past relationship.

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full – thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” she said.

Kris has been in the US since June 2022 to get treatment for multiple autoimmune disorders. – Rappler.com