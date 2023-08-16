WATCH: Kristel Fulgar opens up about no longer hosting Seo In-guk’s fan meet in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and singer Kristel Fulgar shared the reason behind her being replaced as the host of Seo In-guk’s fan meeting in Manila just hours before the show started.

The South Korean singer-songwriter and actor held his event on Saturday, August 12 at the New Frontier Theater.

On Tuesday, August 15, Fulgar shared a vlog that documented her experience preparing for the event and her subsequent reaction to the news that she would no longer be hosting.

Play Video

“Unfortunately, I won’t be hosting the event anymore,” she shared with her viewers.

Fulgar looked distressed as she recounted the events of the day leading up to that moment.

“I was here by 7 am, I rehearsed, and the Korean technical director eventually told me that I won’t be hosting anymore,” she said.

She explained that she did not expect that this would happen, saying: “It’s my first time experiencing this scenario in my 20 years in the entertainment industry.”

Fulgar hoped to connect with attendees of the event because she sees herself as a representative for Seo In-guk’s fans, as she’s been a supporter of the actor for several years.

She admitted, though, that she is not an experienced event host. However, she was willing to accept the task for the Korean star and her fellow fans.

“I never accept any hosting gigs,” she said. “This event was the exception because, for me, I was doing it for Seo In-guk.”

She shared that she was not used to going all-out during rehearsals and assured the organizers that she would do her best during the actual event.

“I expected them to let me up [on]stage again to show them the 100% I was talking about, but they didn’t allow me,” she stated.

The 28-year-old then apologized to those who had come to the event expecting her to be the host.

“I know I have supporters that bought tickets to see me onstage, but I can’t give [them] that now,” she said, expressing her disappointment over the turn of events.

She told viewers that the organizers were already contacting another host while she was recording her video. Karen Bordador ended up hosting the fan meet instead.

Although she was disappointed with how things ended up, Fulgar was still able to have a one-on-one interaction with Seo In-guk. She also attended the fan meet as a member of the audience.

Kristel Fulgar is known for her roles in shows like Goin’ Bulilit, Got to Believe, and Dahil sa Pag-ibig. She regularly posts videos on her Youtube channel KrisTells Vlogs. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.