LOOK: Kryz Uy shows off baby bump in new maternity shoot

MANILA, Philippines – Social media content creator and expecting mother Kryz Uy is glowing in her latest maternity shoot, as seen through the sneak peek she posted on her Instagram.

She shared black and white photos of her baby bump on Thursday, March 30, with the caption: “mama.” Kryz is seen gracefully posing almost in the nude, with only sheer fabric wrapped around her chest and bottom.

The soon-to-be momma of two also uploaded a behind-the-scenes vlog of the shoot for the #SKYfam or the Slater-Kryz Young family.

On the vlog titled, “Felt so good to do this again,” she said that she’s a few weeks late for the maternity shoot compared to her first born Scottie’s. She was also very delighted to work with the same team plus a new photographer. Kryz also revealed she missed being glammed up and in front of the camera, which she said was a glimpse of her old life.

“It was so fun to do this again the second time around, most especially because Scottie was there to give everyone the best mood! It felt amazing to work with such a talented team once again and to feel pretty and glammed up in the middle of my third trimester. A different feeling and a welcome one indeed! Can’t wait to see the rest of the photos, but for now, here’s a sneak peek,” Kryz wrote.

Scottie, her first son, was present at the shoot along with her husband, PBB Unlimited big winner, engineer, and former actor Slater Young. The shoot, which had several layouts, was done at their home in Cebu.

It showed the taking of an adorable family photo, a fresh solo shoot set in front of a floral backdrop, and Kryz rocking all looks, from being clothed in sheer fabric, posing ethereally with white flowers, to being a chic, stylish mama.

Kryz and Slater got married in 2019 and received the news of their first baby a few months after. Born in June 2020, the celebrity couple named their firstborn Scott Knoa “Scottie” Young. In January 2022, they announced they were having a second son, whom they fondly call “Shoti” in their vlogs. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.