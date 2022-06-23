Kyle Echarri asks for prayers for sister diagnosed with brain tumor

'We have all high hopes and I’m hoping everyone can help pray for complete healing for my little girl,' says Kyle

MANILA, Philippines – Kyle Echarri asked his fans to include his 11-year-old sister Bella in their prayers, sharing that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The singer-actor shared photos of them together on Wednesday, June 22, saying that he only recently learned about her diagnosis because Bella kept her condition from him for over a month.

“My baby sister Bella has been my world since the day she was born. Just yesterday, I was told by my family that my little girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 2nd and she wanted to hide it from me because she said she didn’t want me to get stressed while I was working,” he said.

“To say it hurts is an understatement. I love this girl 10x more than I love myself,” he added.

Kyle also shared that Bella had already finished her radiation treatment and he would appreciate it if his fans and friends could pray for her. “She’s the most beautiful, smart, and amazing little kid that I will love forever. We have all high hopes and I’m hoping everyone can help pray for complete healing for my little girl,” he wrote.

Following Kyle’s post, fellow celebrities, like AC Bonifacio, Moira Dela Torre, Darren Espanto, Maymay Entrata, Ria Atayde, and Cassy Legaspi, have extended their prayers and sent their well wishes to Bella. – Rappler.com