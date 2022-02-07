Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome second child

PARENTS OF TWO. Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child with Travis Scott.

MANILA, Philippines – Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylier Jenner has given birth to her second child with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott.

In an Instagram post on Monday, February 7, Kylie shared a black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand and tagged Travis’ account. She also wrote in the caption the date February 2, 2022.

Travis and Kylie’s sisters Khloe and Kim have left heart emojis in the comments section. Kourtney wrote “Mommy of two [lives],” while Kris added, “Angel Pie.”

The beauty mogul did not disclose the name or the gender of the baby.

Kylie first confirmed her second pregnancy in September 2021. She gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, began dating in 2017 after meeting at a Coachella festival. The couple split in October 2019 and agreed that their friendship and their daughter would be their “main focus” and “priority.” They have yet to address if they’ve gotten back together. – Rappler.com