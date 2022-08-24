‘So out of this world’: Kylie Padilla denies relationship rumors with Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla has broken her silence over recent rumors that she is in a relationship with Unravel co-star Gerald Anderson.

In a 24Oras interview on Tuesday, August 23, the actress debunked the online speculations, saying that she feels bothered by the thought that some people might believe they had a romantic relationship and that she was pregnant.

“Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas,” Kylie said, stressing that there is no romance between them. “Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Professional lang po ang relationship namin (We’re just friends. Our relationship is purely professional). Nothing else.”

The actress also slammed those spreading the rumors as irresponsible, and admitting that she’s irritated by the amount of people who had been tagging her about the speculations. “It’s so out of this world, eh hindi po talaga siya totoo. Naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh (It’s really not true. I’m just bothered that others would believe it),” she said.

Kylie and Gerald flew to Switzerland in July to start filming for Unravel. This marks the first time for the actors to work on a movie together.

Gerald is currently in a relationship with actress Julia Barretto. In 2021, Kylie confirmed her split with estranged husband Aljur Abrenica, whom she got married to in 2018. – Rappler.com