Kylie Padilla admits she’s in a new relationship

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla has confirmed that she’s dating someone new, almost three years after her publicized separation with Aljur Abrenica.

In the Tuesday, July 16 episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the actress revealed that she’s “taken” when she was asked if “she is single or ready to mingle.”

Padilla didn’t disclose other details about her new romance such as the name of her partner or when they started, only sharing that her boyfriend is not from showbiz.

The actress went on that since her boyfriend is not part of the entertainment industry, she gets to balance her work and personal life. “When I’m with my partner, I’m normal again, I’m just Kylie,” she said. “There’s no trying to keep up a certain image with a partner.”

She continued that she also had to fight for this relationship, which she said allowed her to learn more about herself. “It taught me to just trust myself more and not to be too scared to be myself,” she said.

Padilla was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Abrenica since 2011, before getting married in 2018. They have two sons.

Padilla and Abrenica officially split in 2021.

Abrenica admitted in an interview with Toni Gonzaga in April 2023 that he had cheated on Padilla when they were together. While both Padilla and Abrenica denied actress AJ Raval as the third party in their marriage, Raval and Abrenica confirmed their relationship in February 2023.

Padilla is an actress known for her roles in films and teleseryes Dilim, Unravel, Encantadia, The Good Daughter, and Adarna, and Black Rider. – Rappler.com