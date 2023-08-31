LOOK: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde tie knot in 2nd wedding ceremony

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The singers hold the intimate ceremony in celebration of their third wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde exchanged more heartfelt and meaningful vows as they held a second wedding ceremony on Monday, August 28.

The recent intimate garden wedding marked the singer’s celebration of their third wedding anniversary. Tandingan and Monterde first tied the knot in August 2020, but only made it public in October 2020.

“Love, tapos na talaga ang three years trial period (Love, the three-year trial period is finally over),” Tandingan said in her vows, captured by Notion in Motion Wedding Films.

She continued, “Welcome to the full version, automatic renewal for a lifetime.”

In response, Monterde shared that in their three years together, Tandingan has proven him right by being his “best decision.”

Tandingan also expressed her gratitude to her husband for being understanding, kind, and patient: “​​Three years after our first wedding, I can honestly say, it is indeed possible to love you even more every day.”

Among the ceremony’s 30 guests were Tandingan and Monterde’s close family and friends, including fellow singer Darren Espanto. Attendees were clad in barong-inspired, all-white attire while being surrounded by decor that referenced the couple’s song “Simula.”

Tandingan and Monterde also wore ensembles with the lyrics of their song stitched.

Wedding content creator On The Day Storytellers also disclosed that the occasion was to honor the couple’s parents who were now present after being unable to attend their first wedding in 2020.

Tandingan and Monterde got engaged in 2019 after five years of dating. They announced their marriage about a year later through their music video for “Can’t Wait To Say I Do,” which featured clips from their first wedding ceremony at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.