Lara Quigaman to those poking fun at failed relationships: ‘Let us be kinder’

MANILA, Philippines – Following the onslaught of memes and jokes about celebrity breakups, Lara Quigaman took to social media to ask people to stop poking fun at others’ heartaches.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 8, the beauty queen-actress disclosed that she came across a comment saying that she and her husband Marco Alcaraz will also end their relationship. “Hintay lang kayo, next year, hiwalay na din kayo (Just wait, next year, you’ve already broken up),” the netizen wrote.

Quigaman then admonished those who make a joke out of these sad situations: “Recently, ang daming balita ng hiwalayan, away, etc. Nakakalungkot, pero mas nakakalungkot na maraming tao are making memes and jokes out of it and what’s worse, others pa are waiting for other relationships to fail.”

(Recently, there’s a lot of news about couples breaking up. It’s saddening, but what makes it sadder is that there are a lot of people making memes and jokes out of it, and what’s worse, others are even waiting for other relationships to fail.)

Having been married for 12 years, Quigaman acknowledges that marriage is no easy feat, but what made it work for them is their faith in God. “We are not perfect and we know that there will be temptations and challenges all the time, and we can only rely on God’s grace to keep us from falling and falling,” she added.

Quigaman also gave a piece of advice for those who are currently having marital problems: “God is gracious, give your frustrations and heartaches to Him. Nothing’s too broken for Him to restore and make whole again.”

She ended her post by reminding her followers to be more considerate of others’ situation: “With all [this] news of loss and breakups, let us be kinder, let us put ourselves in their shoes and imagine what it would be like – if people made a joke out of heartache?”

Quigaman and Alcaraz wed in 2011. They share three sons: Noah, Tobias, and Moses. – Rappler.com