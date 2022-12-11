LOOK: Lee Jae-wook is coming to Manila

The 'Alchemy of Souls' star is holding a fan meeting in March 2023

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook is about to meet his Filipino fans for the first time!

Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, December 10, that the Alchemy of Souls star is bringing his fan meeting tour to the Philippines on March 11, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater.

𝐋𝐄𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐊

<FIRST> Asia Tour Fan Meeting in Manila

Mar 11, 2023 Sat • New Frontier Theater



(𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘈𝘭𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘴, 𝘌𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶, 𝘋𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘚𝘰𝘭 𝘓𝘢 𝘓𝘢 𝘚𝘰𝘭)



Tickets On-Sale Soon! 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KaO3erWUsZ — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 10, 2022

Additional details such as ticket prices, selling dates, and seat plan have yet to be announced.

An actor and model, Lee Jae-wook, 24, also starred in series Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, When The Weather Is Fine, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. – Rappler.com