LOOK: Lee Jae-wook is coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook is about to meet his Filipino fans for the first time!
Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, December 10, that the Alchemy of Souls star is bringing his fan meeting tour to the Philippines on March 11, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater.
Additional details such as ticket prices, selling dates, and seat plan have yet to be announced.
An actor and model, Lee Jae-wook, 24, also starred in series Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, When The Weather Is Fine, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. – Rappler.com
