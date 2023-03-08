Lee Jong-suk is headed to Manila

LEE JONG-SUK. The actor is headed to Manila.

The Korean actor is holding an ’intimate fan meet’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is set to meet Filipino fans at an “intimate fan meet” on April 16.

Fashion magazine L’Officiel, which is organizing the event, said that the fan meet will be held at the PICC Plenary Hall at 7 pm.

Tickets to the fan meet will be available starting March 13 via L’Officiel’s online shop.

Lee is known for his roles in the TV series School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, While You Were Sleeping, and Doctor Stranger. He made headlines in December 2022 after his agency confirmed that he was dating singer-actress IU.

Lee last visited the Philippines in 2018. – Rappler.com