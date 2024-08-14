Lee Joo-myung and Kim Ji-seok are dating

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actors Kim Ji-seok and Lee Joo-myung are dating, the two actors’ respective agencies confirmed on Wednesday, August 14.

A Korean media outlet first reported that the two stars were in a relationship, prompting Kim Ji-seok’s agency, Alien Company, and Lee Joo-myung’s agency at the time, YG Entertainment, to respond to the news.

“The two actors are continuing their fond relationship. We would appreciate it if you could watch over them with warm regards,” Alien Company said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment said that “it is true that they are dating,” and asked that people extend their support to the couple.

On the same day, YG Entertainment also confirmed that Lee Joo-myung’s exclusive contract with them had already expired, and that she has moved to sign with Alien Company — Kim Ji-seok’s agency.

Alien Company further confirmed the news.

“It is true that we have signed an exclusive contract with Lee Joo-myung,” the agency said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Joo-myung is known for her roles in the Korean dramas Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Kairos, Hospital Playlist, and My Fellow Citizens. Her latest project is the Netflix series Like Flowers in Sand, which also stars Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Bo-ra.

Ji-seok has starred in Another Miss Oh, 20th Century Boy and Girl, Personal Taste, Irish Uppercut, and When the Camellia Blooms. – Rappler.com