‘Again My Life’ star Lee Joon-gi tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi has tested positive for COVID-19, which ended up halting filming for his current K-drama Again My Life until further notice.

On Monday, April 18, Joon-gi’s agency Namoo Actors announced his diagnosis on Monday, April 18 through a statement. They said that on Monday, after filming, Joon-gi already had “symptoms of poor condition.”

After taking a self-test kit, he also took a rapid antigen test at a hospital to confirm his positive result. Namoo said that Joon-gi frequently takes rapid antigen tests and PCR tests before all of his activities.

As of now, Joon-gi only has a mild sore throat. However, all of his planned activities have been canceled in the meantime as he recovers.

“He will take measures in accordance to guidelines of health authorities. As we prioritize our agency actor’s health and safety, we will do everything we can so he can recover his health,” Namoo Actors said.

Joon-gi currently stars in ongoing SBS drama Again My Life, alongside Lee Geung-young, Kim Ji-eun, and Jung Sang-hoon. Joon-gi stars as lead protagonist, prosecutor Kim Hee-woo. Although filming for the series has been postponed, the broadcast schedule will remain as is.

Joon-gi is most known for his breakout role as a clown in 2005’s The King and the Clown. He also starred in romantic comedy series My Girl from 2005 to 2006, and in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart. – Rappler.com